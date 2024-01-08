Community worker opens doors to displaced families during Derry security alert

Community worker Margaret Cunningham opened her doors to provide shelter to her neighbours who were evacuated due to a security alert in Hazelbank.

Margaret Cunningham

Barrs Lane in Hazelbank was cordoned off for several hours on Monday, January 8 while police and ammunition technical officers dealt with reports of a suspicious object in the area. A number of people were not allowed to enter their homes after the alert was raised, including a number of young children who were returning from school.

Margaret, who is Community Assistant at Habinteg Housing Farland Way said: “When I came on site here at two o'clock, I noticed a police presence but didn't know what it was about. Thankfully, a resident on the scheme called and asked me would I open the doors to let them in, so I ran it by our Northwest manager who was more than happy for us to open the doors, which was absolutely great.

“We brought everyone up into a nice warm, open, warm space for and they're absolutely delighted because they've been perished out in the cold. If I had been aware of it sooner I would have been down but I just didn't realise that this was still going on after school but everyone’s delighted to get in here and be nice and warm and get a wee cup of tea and some refreshments for the children.

Farland Way Community Centre

"This is what community is all about and it's lovely that we’re here. There is that great community spirit and camaraderie up here that people do look out for one another and which makes me very proud to be in this area actually. I love it and it’s just amazing having the children to see their wee faces light up just coming in the door – fortunately I had a few sweets left from Christmas too!"

Margaret concluded that ‘this is what community work is about’ before returning to make tea and juice for people taking refuge in the centre.