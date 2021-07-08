Concern as concrete barriers erected at Culdaff Beach carpark

The concrete barriers erected at Culdaff beach carpark. Picture: Lisa Becker.

It was launched by Lisa Becker in response to a Facebook poll on the issue by local man Seamus McLaughlin (Fildara) and had over 700 signatures so far.

In the petition, Lisa raises concerns that the measures will restrict access to campervans, vans, vehicles for the disabled as well as two local businesses ‘that have been parked in the beach car park for over two years.’

“For years there was never an issue and barriers were never needed. Why now?

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen, Councillor Bernard McGuiness, who lives in Culdaff, said the measure has caused ‘widespread concern’ locally.

He said he was informed they were put in place due to complaints over a large number of campervans parking in the carpark. Colr McGuinness said that erection of the bollards and barriers was not discussed with any councillor or community group.

He added how the restrictions have also reduced car parking spaces.

“It’s very upsetting and very annoying to see these on what is a beautiful beach. It looks terrible. It’s using a sledge to break a nut. Something like signage directing the camper vans to the other carpark beside the football pitch would have been an option.”

Colr McGuinness said he received assurances the bollards would be removed but will be raising the issue at the Inishowen Municipal District meeting on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said the barriers were erected to improve safety, enhance amenities and regularise parking layout. They said height restrictions will be introduced ‘in due course’ in the smaller carpark. “Culdaff beach is one of Donegal’s 12 Blue Flag beaches in addition to the marinas at Greencastle and Rathmullan which also have been awarded Blue Flags. Culdaff beach is served by two carparks. One smaller carpark near the playground and another large carpark beside the soccer pitch.

“Recent changes to the layout of the smaller carpark have been made to improve safety, enhance the amenities provided and regularise the layout of parking spaces.

“This carpark now accommodates approximately 25 cars. The larger carpark at Culdaff accommodates approximately 80 cars. Height restrictions will also be introduced in due course at the smaller car park. Campervans continue to be welcomed to this beach and ample parking continues to be provided for these visitors at the main car park where attractive new seating has been installed.”