Connie wins trip to Derry panto for classmates with magical castle drawing

The Millennium Forum in partnership with the Richmond Centre has continued with its longstanding tradition of hosting an annual Christmas schools competition, offering the winner a trip for their entire class to see their pantomime.

Cast from the panto with Ebrington Primary School

This year, Connie and her class from Ebrington Primary School in the city were the lucky recipients of this amazing prize and earlier today, they enjoyed a special ‘meet and greet’ with some of the cast of this year’s panto, Jack and The Beanstalk.

Local students of all ages were asked to create an art piece on what they would like to find at the top of the beanstalk. Hundreds of entries were received, all of which are currently on display in the Richmond Centre, show sponsor of the Forum’s panto. Entries were then shortlisted and the finalists posted up on the Richmond Centre’s Facebook page for public voting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cara McCartney, Development Manager at the Millennium Forum, said that this year’s competition was extremely close: “We were astounded with the huge number of entries, which made the job of the judges extremely difficult. In the end, with over 3,000 votes, Ebrington Primary School took the prize and they were delighted!”

Prize Connie Gorman with cast members Jack & Jill

She added: “Sponsorship with the Millennium Forum and the Richmond Centre continues to build momentum in terms of branding with our biggest show of the year, rewarding staff and reaching into the local community with the schools competition. As a registered charity, we are very grateful for their support and we look forward to building upon this success story throughout the year.”

Bobby Nicholson, Manager of the Richmond Centre and sponsor of the Forum’s pantomime, commented: “The Richmond Centre enjoys supporting local arts, schools and community and we are extremely pleased that Ebrington PS has won the schools competition. We hope that the winner and her class has a great time of fun and laughter at Jack and The Beanstalk.”

Any business interested in becoming involved with the Millennium Forum should contact the Development Team at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad