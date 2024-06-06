Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry singer-songwriter Conor McGinty is offering something very different with his new show ‘Revival Live,’ which celebrates Derry’s history, talent and people.

While Conor is renowned for his stunning vocals, his new, self-penned show is somewhat of a musical, combining some of the best-loved songs with a play that focuses on a love story.

It will premiere later this month in the Ebrington Hotel, a suitable location as Ebrington barracks is featured heavily in the show.

Speaking to the Journal, Conor said he ‘can’t wait’ for local audiences to see the production, which has an ‘American army, 1940s theme’.

Conor McGinty.

The idea of writing a play like this and combining it with classic songs was something that had been on Conor’s mind for while.

"I’ve been writing it for the last 10 months. I wanted to do something that was different, rather than just a concert. I had an idea to incorporate Derry and make it into a story, nearly like a play. I ended up writing a script and it took off from there.”

Conor revealed how it centres around two fictional characters, Danny Sullivan and Nancy Bradley.

Danny was born in Australia and was taken to Belfast as an infant, before going to Boston. He joins the army and is deployed to Ebrington Barracks in 1941. He meets and falls in love with local girl, Nancy, whose daddy is ‘none too fond of him’.

Conor pictured with President Michael D. Higgins after singing the National Anthem.

Danny, who dreams of being a singer, gets disillusioned with the army and leaves, but is recalled back to America. However, neither he nor Nancy know she is pregnant and she later gives birth to a son, Paddy. Paddy is also a great singer and his talent catches the eye – or ear – of the late, great Josef Locke. We won’t spoil it for you, but many other great things happen and the production is enhanced by a seven-piece live band, a ‘voice from beyond,’ and of course, Conor himself.

The songs on the night will interweave with the tale and include a journey through the classic Irish hits, such as ‘Dirty Old Town,’ ‘Rattlin’ Bog,’ ‘Town I Loved So Well,’ ‘Home to Donegal’ and many more, including some original music.

Conor told how the production is called ‘Revival,’ as it harks to his first show after X Factor, which he called ‘A New Dawn’.

However, he added that, as time has gone on and the story has evolved, he has been calling it ‘a journey back home’.

He is excited to see the reaction of the local audience on the night and told how he wanted to create something that really celebrated Derry.

"I always said that I’d love to write a play that not only showcases Derry, but also pays homage to the bands and the music and history. I love Derry and being from Derry and I always want to celebrate it. That’s essentially what it’s going to be like on the night – a celebration about being from Derry and how proud we are of it.”