Council advises on arrangements for Christmas and New Year

Pennyburn Recycling Centre.

Bin collections will take place as normal over the holidays.

On both Friday 24th December ​and Friday 31st December 2021, all Council recycling centres will close at 2pm except for Pennyburn and Strathfoyle which will close at 4pm. All recycling centres will be closed on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th December 2021, and on Saturday 1st January 2022.

All Council leisure centres will be closed from Friday 24th December to Sunday 26th December 2021 (inclusive) and on Saturday 1st January 2022. Information on opening arrangements for each leisure centre on other days over the holiday period, including New Year’s Eve, is available at derrystrabaneleisure.com

The Strand Road and Derry Road council offices will be closed from Friday 24th December to Tuesday 28th December (inclusive). These offices will reopen from Wednesday 29th December to Friday 31st December 2021 for essential personnel and deliveries only. Members of the public can contact both offices on these days by calling 02871253253. Both offices will then be closed on Monday 3rd January 2022 before normal service resumes from Tuesday 4th January 2022.

The Guildhall, Tower Museum and Harbour House will close from Friday 24th December to Monday 27th December 2021 (inclusive) and on Saturday 1st January 2022. From Tuesday 28th December to Friday 31st December 2021, each building will close at 6pm, with last entry at 5pm. Normal opening hours will resume on Sunday 2nd January 2022.

They Alley Theatre will be open on Friday 24th December 2021 from 10am until 2pm. It will then close from Saturday 25th December 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022 (inclusive). The Alley Theatre will reopen on Tuesday 4th January 2022 from 10am to 4.30pm.

The District Registration Service will not be available for appointments to register Births, Deaths, Stillbirths, Marriages and Civil Partnerships on Friday 24th December, Monday 27th December, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and on Monday 3rd January 2022. On Monday 27th December, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday 3rd January 2022 there will be an out-of-hours emergency contact available for 2 hours each day for Funeral Directors in case families need to urgently register the death of their loved one for cremation purposes or burial outside the jurisdiction.

Council community centres will be closed from Wednesday 22nd December 2021 until Sunday 2nd January 2022. All facilities will then reopen from Monday 3rd January 2022.

Cemeteries will be open every day as normal over Christmas and New Year from 8am to 4.30pm.

Council parks and play parks will also be operating as normal, subject to weather conditions.