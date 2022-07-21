Council appeal to dog walkers to act responsibly during Foyle Maritime Festival

Enda Cummins Principal Environmental Health Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council said that while Council openly welcomes dog walkers to the Foyle Maritime Festival, it is imperative that they behave responsibly at all times.

He said: “Dog owners attending the festival are reminded that they must keep their dogs on a lead at all times and that they must always clean up after them. Unfortunately, a small minority of dog walkers are presently creating issues with dog fouling, which is both a nuisance and a serious health hazard. Council’s Dog Wardens, Enforcement Officers, Street Cleansing staff and a number of Festival staff are doing all they can to encourage responsible dog ownership by proactively offering dog walkers a free dog foul bag as they progress along the Quay. We are reminding dog walkers to always carry a bag in case their dog fouls and certainly encouraging them to use it”.

In instances where an irresponsible dog owner is witnessed failing to clean up after their dog they will be issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice. The maximum court fine is £1000.

One of the dog waste bins located in Derry.

With temperatures continuing to be high this week, Derry City and Strabane District Council is also urging people to care for their pets during the current spell of good weather. This follows on from recent soaring temperatures, which has raised concerns about the plight of domestic pets during the extreme hot weather. Information on how to care for your dog during hot weather can be found on Council’s Facebook and Website.