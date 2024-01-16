Council appeals to owner of male Border Collie to come forward
Derry City and Strabane District Council are appealing for the owners of a Border Collie to come forward.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The male dog was found on the Fincairn Road in Drumahoe, just outside Derry city. The animal was not microchipped.
The owner can claim the dog by contacting the dog control service between 10.00am and 4.00pm, Monday to Friday.
To report a lost or stray dog, contact dog wardens by telephone on 02871253253 or by emailing [email protected].
Pennyburn Dog Shelter recently returned to Council management.