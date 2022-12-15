Council grass pitches closed in Derry this weekend
Given the current and forecasted weather conditions, Derry City and Strabane District Council have taken the decision to close all grass pitches this weekend.
The pitches will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18 and Council wish to communicate this to all users as early as possible.Consideration was given not only to the impact of the frozen conditions on the playing surfaces and maintenance schedules but also the walkways, access paths and surrounding areas of grounds which need to be made safe. The road conditions that teams would have to travel on was also a consideration.
Council say they will continue to keep the situation under review in the case of an unforeseen improvement in weather conditions.
Over the Christmas period, grass pitches will be closed from December 22 to January 4 except for approved league fixtures and subject to weather conditions.
For any queries, contact [email protected] or Tel: 07925891727.