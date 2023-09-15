Council holding conference to celebrate 10th anniversary of Derry City of Culture

The Conference, will be chaired by playwright and screenwriter, Sir Phil Redmond, who was the instigator of the UK City of Culture competition and is the chairperson the UK City of Culture Independent Advisory Panel since its inception. He will lead a reflection on the city’s experience as the first UK City of Culture 10 years on, within the context of the experience of other subsequent cities of culture.

Entitled “Cracking the Cultural Code”, the Conference will take place at the Guildhall, Derry, on Friday, 22 September from 9.30am to 2pm. It will feature speakers and contributors from a wide range of cultural backgrounds including representatives from Liverpool who were involved in their bid for European Capital of Culture and the subsequent hosting of the Eurovision, and other bidding cities of Culture past and present including Wrexham, Armagh, and Bradford, with insights on evaluation from Warwick University.

The panel will include contributions from local organisations who are leading on the local Arts and Culture Strategy Co-Delivery, the Council and Visit Derry, as well as funders – the Department for Culture Media and Sport and the Department for Communities and Arts Council NI.

The Conference will look at the City of Culture journey, from the application process to securing the title and the implementation of the programme, as well as the impact such an accolade has on local communities and the wider arts and cultural sector. A key element of the conference will be the important role played by culture in our everyday lives, to looking at ways in which to unlock each cities potential.

The conference will be followed by Culture Night in the City with all delegates being invited to stay in the city and enjoy a cultural explosion and feast of events at venues across the City and District with everything from workshops to museum exhibits, live music and dance, to book readings, circus and carnival.

Speaking ahead of the Conference, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue said: “I am delighted to attend the conference and to hear at first hand the experiences of other cities who have learnings from being involved in the City of Culture process and to share with the audiences our own positive experiences of the title and how it has transformed our city and region and provided us with a new sense of pride and confidence to tell a new narrative.”

Sir Phil Redmond said: “The UK City of Culture is a catalyst for creativity and allows cities to really embrace their creative thinking and come up with new ideas. It provides cities with an opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of their ambition, aspiration, and innovation and to be part of a long—term journey to bring about a catalyst for positive change. I am delighted to be returning to Derry to share my experiences and to reignite the passion and creativity to encourage other cities to get involved. Derry was the first ever U.K. city of Culture and lead the way for others by putting creativity and culture at the heart of regeneration. It is a timely opportunity a decade later to bring cities together to learn, reflect, celebrate, and look forward.”

