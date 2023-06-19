It is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work, leaving people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe.There is currently no cure for Motor Neurones Disease and more than half of those diagnosed pass away within two years.There are currently around 100 people living with the terminal illness in the north, many of whom are supported by the volunteer-led NI Branch of the MND Association, formed in 1981.“Motor Neurone Disease is still considered a rare illness and with no cure, awareness is vital to ensure those living with a diagnosis get the support they need,” said Mayor Patricia Logue.“I am pleased to facilitate the lighting of Council offices at Strand Road and the Alley Theatre in blue to raise awareness of the condition locally and the work of the regional branch of the MNC Association.”Council buildings will be lit blue on Thursday June 22nd and earlier that day the Motor Neurone Disease Association will host an awareness event in the Millennium Forum.