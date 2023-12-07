Councillor calls on Donegal County Council to promote water safety and PLBs after Lough Foyle rescue

Donegal County Council has been urged to promote the importance of lifejackets and Personal Location Beacons (PLB) following an incident on Lough Foyle, in which the lives of four fishermen were saved.

Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Councillor Martin McDermott referred to the incident that occurred last Sunday, when the 30-foot fishing vessel overturned.

One of the fisherman was wearing a PLB, which he had also correctly registered and this alerted Malin Head Coastguard, who co-ordinated the rescue.

Colr McDermott told the meeting that the PLB saved the lives of the fishermen and added that the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB ) did not go off as the ‘boat wasn’t under enough water’.

He added: “Lifejackets are vitally important and all the lifejackets should have the PLB, which should also be registered.”

Colr McDermott outlined how there have been a number of tragedies at Malin Head ‘where if the people involved had on those lifejackets with the PLB, they’d be here today’.

The Fianna Fail Councillor said that all nine Inishowen councillors needed to ask Donegal County Council, the coastguard and Bord Iascaigh Mhara to join forces and promote the importance of lifejackets with PLBs and with their correct registration, in the same manner as road safety is promoted.

"Many of us, myself included, have had the tragedy of someone being drowned come to our doorstep. If we could even save one life by having this promoted and maybe having an event, then it would be very worth it.”

Colr McDermott said the message was not for fishermen, but for all those who use the water, including the many who travel to Inishowen during the summer.

“This is something close to my own heart, because of all that has happened over the years. We need to do something to promote this and get the point out there about PLBs. Malin Head Coastguard said to me that the point is not out there enough how important it is to have a lifejacket with this and how it needs to be correctly registered. This is what will save your life.”