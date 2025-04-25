15 Days to encompass.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is set to launch Encompass, a digital system that aims to transform the way health and care services are delivered across the region on May 8.

Encompass is designed to modernise and streamline care by introducing a single, secure electronic record for every patient and client.

Those at the helm of the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) have said that Encompass represents one of the most significant transformation programmes in Health and Social Care history.

“This is a major milestone for the Western Trust,” said Neil Guckian, Western Trust Chief Executive. “We’ve been preparing for this moment for the last three years, and I’m confident we are ready. This change will impact every single person in the Western Trust — it will transform how we work, how we care for people, and how we interact with one another and with those we serve.”

Mr Guckian added: “I want to thank all our staff for their incredible effort and dedication in preparing for this launch, all while continuing to deliver vital services over the past year.

“Recently, we completed our final readiness assessment, and I’m pleased to say it went really well. We’re on track to deliver something that will truly improve the quality and safety of care every day.”

Teresa Molloy, Senior Responsible Officer for encompass in the Western Trust, highlighted the benefits that encompass will bring: “With encompass, our teams will have real-time access to a full and accurate electronic health and care record. This will vastly improve communication across services and enable more timely and informed decisions.”

Ms Molloy added: “Encompass will empower us to deliver better, safer, and more joined-up care. This modern digital solution will make it easier for our teams to work together and provide the highest quality care to our patients and clients.”

As the countdown to encompass going live continues, the Western Trust said that they will continue to remain focused on supporting staff and teams through the final stages of transition reinforcing a shared commitment to working together through this historic change.

A video explaining the new technology can be found on The Western Health Trust’s YouTube page here: https://youtube.com/shorts/-UC2CykNmW8?feature=share