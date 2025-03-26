County Derry singer makes it to the semi-final of prestigious country music show

Country singer John Mullan from Ballinderry, has impressed the judges of TG4’s Glór Tíre country singing competition, claiming his spot in the show's semi-finals.

When the 21 year old steps onto the stage next week, he does so safe in the knowledge that his journey is far from over.

“I’ve never been in a semi-final for anything!” says John. “When it was announced I’d be going through, I had to go outside, I phoned my parents to tell them, and I just broke down and started crying. It was just the shock of it. I didn’t think I’d ever get this far.”

The County Derry man impressed the show's judges with his rendition of Luke Combs’ ‘Loving On You’ and his duet with Tyrone Country star, Cliona Hagan, on Randy Travis’ much loved, ‘Forever and Ever Amen’.

In the following week of the semi-final, John will be counting on votes from around Ireland but particularly Derry to get him through to the Grand Final.

“I’ve had lots of help from people locally, different bars and venues where I’ve done gigs,” says John. “One of the best to help me has been my football club, Ballinderry GAA, and the Chair of Derry GAA, John Keenan.”

Derry GAA will be getting behind John to encourage the people of the county to get behind their man. “All the clubs will come together to see a county man do well,” says John. “Hopefully, now that it’s announced I’ll be in the semi-final, everyone will know about Glór Tíre and me representing Derry.”

John next appears on Glór Tire on Tuesday, April 1, at 9.30pm on Irish language station TG4.

For more information see www.tg4.ie and follow @glortire on social media for all of the latest news and updates.