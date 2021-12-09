Covid boosters for those aged 40 and over now available in NI - Swann

As of now, those aged 40-49 can who had their second dose at least three months ago can book or attend a community pharmacy for a booster, or attend a Health Trust vaccination hub, which have some availability for walk-in slots at this stage.

Details of community pharmacies providing boosters are available at www.hscboard.hscni.net/booster-covid19-vaccination/From next Wednesday (December 15), those in the 40-49 age group will also be able to pre-book their booster using the online system. To book at a Trust hub, go to: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/Minister Swann said: “It is our intention that by the end of January, COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will have been made available to everyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland.

“I would encourage everyone to get their booster when they are eligible. I also very much welcome the increase in people coming forward for their first doses.”

Robin Swann meeting local vaccination healthcare staff previously.

Current eligibility for boosters also includes everyone aged over 50 who are three months since their second dose. They can get their booster jabs at Trust hubs and pharmacies, and GPs are also providing boosters to this age group.

The expanded roll out comes with Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme approaching the half million mark for boosters and third doses administered.

“Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those closest to us, and support our health service this winter. Every jab matters.”

People attending Trust vaccination walk-in hubs are asked to be patient in the event of any queues.