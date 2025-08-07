Creditors of company formerly associated with Da Vinci’s Hotel to meet

A meeting of the creditors of a company formerly associated with the Da Vinci’s Hotel is due to take place on August 14.

The purpose of the meeting called under The Insolvency (NI) Order 1989 is for the director 15CR Hotels Limited, Garvan O’Doherty, to lay a statement of affairs before the creditors and to appoint a liquidator.

The meeting is due to take place at the offices of McCambridge Duffy LLP, 101 Spencer Road, Derry, BT47 6AE on August 14, 2025 at 10.30am.

It follows a change of ownership at the long-standing Derry hotel last year when Inishowen hoteliers Edmund and Patrick Simpson acquired it from the Garvan O’Doherty Group.

The hotel changed hands again in the spring when the team behind The Ebrington Hotel acquired the complex which continues to trade as normal.

In May the latest owners outlined investment plans, stating: “We have already commenced our refurbishment plans which will initially see improvement of guestrooms and guest areas in the hotel.

"This significant investment is a sign of our confidence in the local area with exciting ambitions for Da Vinci’s in the coming years.

“We are sympathetic to the heritage of the hotel and under our leadership & further investment Da Vinci’s will continue to flourish and maintain its reputation as an iconic tourist destination in Northern Ireland.”

Resolutions at the creditors’ meeting of 15CR, the legacy company formerly associated with Da Vinci’s and controlled by Mr. O’Doherty, ‘may include a resolution specifying the terms on which the Liquidator is to be remunerated’, according to a public notice.