Creeslough Tragedy: Funeral of father and daughter to take place tomorrow
Five-years-old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe and her dad Robert Garwe will be laid to rest tomorrow.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
The pair were among ten people killed when an explosion happened at a shop in Creeslough last week. Shauna, the youngest of the victims, went to the shop with her dad to get a birthday cake for her mum and unfortunately, got caught up in the blast.
The funeral mass will be held at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 11am. The pair are the last of the victims to be laid to rest.