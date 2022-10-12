Creeslough Tragedy: James O'Flaherty was a 'truly fantastic, loving husband and father'

The funeral mass for the 48 year old was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, in Derrybeg before Mr O’Flaherty was laid to rest in Magheragallon Cemetery. Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D. Higgins, was in attendance at the service and he took the time to embrace Mr O’Flaherty’s wife Tracey (née O'Donnell), son Hamish and other family members after they entered the church.

An tAthair Brian O’Fearraigh started the bilingual mass by welcoming the representatives from the Taoiseach’s office, the Irish government, first responders and emergency services who helped at the scene as well Hamish’s teachers and classmates.

Fr Ó Fearraigh said: “As we gather here this morning, we do so to celebrate, to remember and to give thanks to God for the beautiful gift of James O Flaherty’s life. I hope and pray that his wife Tracey and son Hamish, a very brave and courageous young man, find comfort and support, not only from people inside and outside church but also in condolences from people who sent messages of support and lined the roadsides when James passed from letterkenny, through the Mountain Road, passed Dunlewey to Tracey’s homeplace. Tracey and Hamish and James’ extended family, we are with you. Our hearts are like our mountains, in the hills of Donegal. We have all experienced since Friday afternoon, that grief knows no boundaries. The intensity and awfulness of the Creeslough tragedy has been felt near and fear. The outpouring of support and condolences and offerings of help have been overwhelming.

James O'Flaherty

Fr Ó Fearaigh then described how James was a ‘truly fantastic, loving husband and father’.

“In speaking with Tracey and Hamish, I’ve learned that James was an amazing husband and father who read to Hamish every night. The last book they read was Roald Dahl’s Going Solo. James showered his loving son and wife in kisses and hugs every day. He was so proud of Hamish and had every reason to be.

“He read everything that Tracey wrote for her degrees. Her essays and theses and papers – that was his interest. He was so supportive in word and in deed. He did everything around the house from laundry, to hanging pictures to woodwork to cooking crazy omelets – you never know what he might find in those omelets! He loved curry – he would eat curry ‘til it came out his… ears.”

“James and Hamish went to Legoland for their last holiday together, in August. James lived for Hamish and Tracey. He was fully committed and they were inseparable as a family. He always held Tracey’s hand. His favourite prayer was one his mother taught him; May the Angels lead you into Paradise. Tracey heard him say that prayer manys a time. The family have great faith and Hamish is a great man for giving thanks before meals and he always says his prayers before bed.”

Fr Ó Fearraigh then spoke about a gift Tracey and Hamish gave him – a small silver pouch with satin rainbow drawstring. in the pouch was six red lego bricks from Hamish’s collection. Fr Ó Fearraigh then built a cross from lego and remarked how you can move the letters around to make a T for Tracey, a H for Hamish or a J for James. He said when you open a box of lego, it can seem overwhelming and that is what Tracey and Hamish are experiencing now.

“They are overwhelmed by grief and sadness,” he said. “And it looks like an impossible task ahead of you. The lego box gives directions but grief has no directions. With the support and prayers of the community, step by step, the overwhelming mess of grief can and will be transformed into something beautiful. The things that bring us to our knees are the thing that brings us close together.”

Fr Ó Fearraigh then gave Hamish a gift of his own rosary beads, remarking that the first thing he did after hearing about the disaster was go to the church and pray for the people at the scene and the souls who were lost. He also said that the disaster happened on The Feast of the Rosary.

Gifts brought to the altar were bread and wine, Going Solo, the last book James read with his son, a box of chocolates to symbolise James’ sweet tooth, and a family photo.

James’ son Hamish said: “I’m grateful for all the people who have come here today. I would just like to say a few words about my dad. He was a great man. He worked very hard and very long each day, whether it was around the house or at work. He had no shame, which I think is a great thing to not have. He wore a jacket with a huge pain stain on the side of it everywhere. He managed this by leaning on a wall which was still wet with paint. We were renovating a house in Foxhills. He wore the jacket everywhere – to the shop, to the movies and to the beach.