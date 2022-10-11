The 24-year-old's funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday morning in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Chief celebrant, Fr. John Joe Duffy, was joined by a number of fellow priests, as well as Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian.

Father Duffy, on behalf of Bishop McGuckian and his brother priests, offered ‘sincere and heartfelt sympathies’ to Jessica’s parents, Anthony and Bernie, her sisters Lisa and Shauna Marie, brother-in-law Enda, her boyfriend, Connor and the extended families.

The late Jessica Gallagher.

He told them how everyone would ‘love to be able to put our hands to your hearts and take away that pain and grief you are suffering this morning’.

"But to even think of that would not be a sensible thing to do because, in that void in that grief you hold in your hearts Jessica – who was one of the precious three jewels of your life.’

Fr Duffy added that while the community ‘cannot take that pain away, we want to walk with you.’

Mourners heard how Jessica was ‘a wonderful gift’ to her family and she ‘radiated a warm, positive feeling on those who knew her best.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you throw a stone in the water, you will see many ripples coming from where the stone impacts in the water. Jessica, through her life, left many ripples of love, affection, kindness and warmth to so many.”

Fr Duffy told mourners that he does ‘not have words to explain’ the tragedy that befell Creeslough, but added that with the love of God, the community ‘will make the journey and travel the journey going forward by supporting each other, as so many people have been doing.”

"Our entire community are hurting, but our spirits are strong. Anthony, just before Jessica came into the house, you said to me you are so very proud of this community and so very proud to live in it and that sums up the type of community we are. And it is that community and our faith that will help us in the pathway of life ahead.”

Fr Duffy also welcomed Colonel Stephen Howard, Aide-De-Camp to President Michael D Higgins; Commandant Claire Mortimer, representing An Taoiseach, Minister Charlie McConalogue, representing the Irish Government, Northern Ireland First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill, Mayor of Donegal Colr Liam Blaney, public representatives, Donegal County Council representatives including Chief Executive Officer John McLaughlin and representatives from An Garda Siochana, emergency and rescue services, both north and south and ‘all who played such a vital role,’ along with the locals and volunteers who came to Jessica’s aid and helped in the rescue and recovery operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The family want to thank you and you are most welcome. Your help was so very pivotal and thank you too to the local surgery here and to all the other families.”

Fr Duffy highlighted how prayers had been said across the world following the tragedy and a Mass was being held by Irish troops in Lebanon this morning for all who have died and those who remain ill. He also spoke of the message sent to Bishop McGuckian from Pope Francis, who, he said told Fr Eamon McLaughlin, who is from Donegal and in Rome, that he is ‘heartbroken’ at the loss of life and is praying for the families of the bereaved and those who are injured.

Fr Duffy told mourners how Jessica would ‘want us to celebrate her life, for she was at the centre and heart of every celebration and give thanks to God for one so beautiful.”

“Everyone who knew Jessica knew that radiant smile, that would light up a room, with that infectious warmth that flowed from her. She always brought the sun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica, who was a fashion designer, was ‘bursting with energy, with imagination’ and was a practical joker, who loved animals and they her.

"Her cat would follow her to school and disappear for the day and then reappear 10 minutes before the bus came back. She’d carry it home, wearing it as a scarf. The cat was there the last evening as well, which we noticed.”

Jessica, said Fr Duffy, was ‘of slender stature, but was very strong in every way possible – in her own opinions, her own self belief, in her determination.’

Her confidence was ‘unstoppable’ and ‘it wasn’t even a question, as someone said, that women and girls would stand equal in every measure’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was something she learned from her parents and her grandmothers, mourners were told, and which was boosted by her own determination and talent.

Fr Duffy highlighted how Jessica always used Donegal Tweed in her designs and one of her first commissions, a shirt which she was still working on, was brought to the altar as one of the offertory gifts.

Jessica, it was also heard, ‘never had the faintest problem expressing herself – she could talk for all Ireland’.’

"Someone said this week that she didn’t have an off switch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica’s openness and kindness and ‘sheer buzz’ meant she had many friends from around the world, said Fr Duffy, but her family and boyfriend Connor were those closest to her.

She was also a ‘super swimmer’, and tutor, who loved making Christmas cards with original moonlight scenes of Muckish. Jessica studied fashion in Paris and due to her ‘exceptional talent,’ was given a place for further study in Shanghai.