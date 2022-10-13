Creeslough Tragedy: Martina Martin was ‘the kindest friend you could ever have’

The requiem mass for Mrs Martin (née Russell), was celebrated in St. Michael’s Church Creeslough by parish priest Rev John Joe Duffy.

Mrs Martin was a 49-years-old mother of four and her children were describes as her ‘pride and joy’. It was said that Mrs Martin loved Harry Potter, her coffee cup – she was said to have never been seen without a cup of coffee in her hand – and Black Magic Chocolates, and symbols of these were brought to the altar before mass began.

Martina Martin was working in the shop at the time of the catastrophe and Fr Duffy described how, working in the heart of the community, Mrs Martin was a friend to all who came to the shop.

Martina Martin.

He said: “Martina had an inspirational influence on others. Working at the local shop; a hub for the community, where people gathered and comforted each other. She had a friendly face and was a naturally friendly person, who, once you met her, became your friend. She was well loved and so well liked, not only from those from this village but from those passing through. She was doing what she loved and what was routine to us all. What started out as a normal day for her, ended in disaster. Those few seconds of time last week have impacted everyone. Seconds that changed time. The events of last friday will forever be etched in our hearts.

“Martina was an example of God’s love in our world and, indeed, how bleak the world would be without love. If you were having a bad day, her quick wit and cheeky smile would pick you up. She was a mother hen and she lived for her children.The ultimate mammy bear who stuck up for you through thick and thin, kept you right and showered you with love. She never missed a birthday celebration and was there to celebrate every occasion with everyone she loved. The kindest friend you could ever have and the life and soul of a night out. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.”