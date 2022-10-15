Robert Garwe and his five year old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe were laid to rest after a ceremony in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough. Family pictures were placed on Shauna’s little wicker coffin and that of her dad’s, Mr Garwe, before the mass began.

Symbols of Shauna’s life were brought to the altar; Shauna’s scooter, which was ‘part and parcel’ of the Garwes’ lives; their catapult for Shauna and Robert’s hunting together; chess she played with her daddy; Robert’s hat, which he always wore; Doggy the Dog, Shauna’s sister Tess bought her; Shauna’s teddy unicorn and photos of Shauna in school. Edenmore Creche in Dublin, which Shauna attended when she was younger, also brought flowers from the staff, pupils and parents, pictures of Shauna, arranged in a heart, and a book of memories.

Fr John Joe Duffy said: "We are feeling the pain of loss as we have for the past six days. It has been over a week since this tragedy has taken loved ones from this community, it’s natural that there’s still this feeling of shock and numbness, of not knowing how we are. The heartbreak is still visible in our eyes. We’re here today to say goodbye to a father and his beloved and much loved beautiful little girl. We are praying that Áine and your family are strengthened by the support of others. We as a community, please God, will give them strength.

The funerals of Robert Garwe, aged 50 and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, aged 5 take place on October 15, 2022 at St. Michaels Church, Cresslough in Donegal. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“Robert and Shauna are now side by side in heaven, as they were side by side in the shop. A father just trying to protect his daughter.”

Fr Duffy then read a tribute, which was written to Shauna and explained how she was ‘always heard with a giggle’, she was ‘chatty and bubbly’ and how she loved to play and have fun with her friends. Mourners were told how Shauna was ‘amazingly talented at art’ and had a great love for animals.

In another tribute, Shauna’s teacher Caitlín wrote: “Long before she ever started school, Shauna was a little girl who would come by her scooter every day and look through the gates. She always had a wee wave and was so eager to get started - she was always asking if she could come in and play. It was obvious she always had an artistic ability - she was happiest when she was doing art.”

“Just a week before she died, Shauna brought her daddy’s art to school and was so happy to show it off.” Fr Duffy said. “She loved to draw pictures of her family and was delighted to show them to her classmates and explain who each of her family members were.

Family members follow the two hearses as the funerals of Robert Garwe, aged 50 and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, aged 5 take place on October 15, 2022 at St. Michaels Church, Cresslough in Donegal, Ireland. Ten people died when an explosion ripped through the Applegreen service station in the County Donegal village of Creeslough. Shauna Flanagan Garwe who was the youngest victim of the tragedy had called into the Applegreen shop with her father after school to buy a birthday cake for her mother. Shauna's uncle Killian Flanagan has said that when they were found, Robert had his arms around his little girl. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“She was so caring and, if she saw a classmate upset or in need of help, she would run over and give them a hug and help them. She loved her sparkly shoes, and always brought a mirror to school in her spare pencil case to make sure she looked her best. She was a beacon of joy, happiness and light. She left a lasting impression on all those she met.

“Robert was always proud of his family and Zimbabwean roots, he was immensely proud of all of all his children. He had a great friendliness and keeping fit and well was very important to him. He loved Shauna as well as his partner Áine.”