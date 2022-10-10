Hundreds of people gathered in the Diamond on Saturday evening, holding lit candles and joining in the poignant music that highlighted the sadness and shock felt by all.

The vigil was one of many held across the peninsula, county and country in recent days, as people extended their sympathies and support to the community, as well as to the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

Fr McLaughlin, who spent many years as a priest in Derry’s Bogside, told those gathered that, as the ‘sheer enormity’ of the tragedy began to unfold on Friday evening, ‘the first thing that came into my head was something I’d prefer to have forgotten about – the Troubles’.

Some of those who gathered at the vigil for Creeslough in Carndonagh.

He recalled how, much like then, people were also now ‘stunned into silence’ in the face of such tragedy. Fr McLaughlin added how he knows, from being in contact with people impacted by the Troubles through the years ‘the pain of those tragedies does not disappear, we just come to terms with it’.

He said everyone’s thoughts are with the people of Creeslough, who are ‘really suffering’ and outlined how ‘we are in solidarity with them’ and are praying for them all.

"Words are totally inadequate.”