Creggan community present striking willow-woven Dara knot to thousands at Spring parade

Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of Derry for this year’s Spring Carnival Parade, where children from Seán Dolan’s GAC, Trojans YCG, and the Volunteer Investment Project proudly carried a striking Dara Knot - handmade by the Creggan community using the ancient Celtic art of willow weaving.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Féile Derry spokesperson said: “This stunning piece, crafted in the ancient Celtic tradition of willow weaving by the people of Creggan – residents, community workers, and young people from local schools, sports groups, and community organisations – who worked alongside acclaimed artist Brendan Farren to bring this vision to life.

“Inspired by the deep roots of the ancient oak tree, long seen in Celtic culture as a symbol of strength, wisdom, and endurance, this artwork represents the interwoven nature of the Creggan community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Féile expressed gratitude to all of those who contributed to the project.

Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of Derry for this year’s Spring Carnival Parade, where children from Seán Dolan’s GAC, Trojans YCG, and the Volunteer Investment Project proudly carried a striking Dara Knot - handmade by the Creggan community using the ancient Celtic art of willow weaving.

"A special thanks to the North West Carnival Initiative for helping us showcase this amazing artwork in the heart of the city centre, reaching tens of thousands of people. Big thanks also to the young people who carried the knot – they should feel very proud of their contribution to this project.

“This is part of a wider series of events taking place throughout March in Creggan as part of the Dara festival celebrating the interwoven nature of the Creggan community through music, dance, art, theatre and stories.”

The Dara festival is a Communities in Transition project, which is funded by The Executive Office at Stormont.