Creggan Country Park

The project will use the popular community fridge and nature therapy activities as tools to reduce isolation, food poverty and loneliness in people aged 60+ living in the Derry and Strabane District Council area.

Working with Compassionate Communities Northern Ireland, the project will connect people using nature based activities delivered through the community fridge. The 'Compassionate Café' will provide free meals and will run monthly over the course of a year. Activities will include nature therapy, planting, quizzes, cooking workshop, environmental art and wildlife, heritage and history events.

In December 2023, special festive packs will be distributed to 50 older people which will include a Christmas dinner, food hamper, Christmas tree, fuel, and a Christmas present. Creggan Country Park will use their community fridge and power of social media to appeal to households to donate unwanted Christmas trees and decorations so they can be distributed to older people who have nothing.

Nature therapy packs will be delivered to 15 care homes in the district so that elderly residents can get closer to nature on their doorstep. The pack will include window bird feeders so that bed bound residents can watch birds from their bedroom window, and planting packs so that they can enjoy some hands on nature therapy.

An upcycled mobile phone initiative will be used to connect isolated older people directly to the community fridge. Many older people still rely on their landline and don't know how to operate mobile phones. The project will use basic models which are simple to use and can be carried in a pocket. The phones will have the contact number of the community fridge saved on them before they are distributed so calls and texts can be sent directly.

Creggan Country Park will then use their existing links with other community groups to get the person the help they need.

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer at Creggan Country Park said: “We are looking forward to getting started on this project, it will allow us to help older people in these difficult times. It builds upon our previous project delivered in 2012 - 2017 except this time we will use our community fridge and nature as tools to connect people and make life a wee bit easier. Our project will not only help people directly but will contribute to our mission of reducing, reusing, recycling and promoting a circular economy in order to help the environment.”

Susanne Bergin, Community Engagement Facilitator, said: “We are acutely aware of the challenges that face an ageing population; living with advanced illness and increased frailty commonly result in feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Embracing a social model, we have seen first-hand the power of social connection through improved emotional wellbeing and resilience. The café is a positive and relaxed place where older people can meet and connect with other people, and where they can maintain a sense of belonging to their community.”