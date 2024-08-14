Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creggan is set to come alive this Thursday, August 15 as Lúnasa, a new community celebration for Creggan, takes place across the neighbourhood as part of Féíle 2024.

Historically, Lúnasa was a time of harvest and festivities, featuring one of the major fire festivals of the year.

Féíle's Lúnasa festival will be inspired by traditional celebrations and will combine sport, music, carnival and fire that all ages can enjoy.

The event will get underway at 2pm with the Creggan Games at St Cecilia’s College sports grounds at Fanad Drive.

Over the last few weeks, young people from sports clubs, youth groups and community organisations have been taking part in workshops where they have been creating props and artworks for the event including a willow bull structure created by young people and the artist Brendan Farren which will form a centrepiece for the finale.

The intergenerational team sporting event will see local organisations and residents competing at various sporting disciplines including Tug of War, Sack Race, Welly Toss and The Creggan National.

Wan Big Street Party returns to Central Drive from 4pm to 7.30pm and will feature amusements, inflatables, face painting, music, BME cultural workshops, Henna tattoos, Kidz Farm and much more.

The Lúnasa event will come to a close with a procession of light through the streets of Creggan and a fire finale.

The procession of young people will leave Fanad Drive at 9.15pm and walk to Greenwalk for a fire based spectacle.

Lúnasa is a Communities in Transition project funded by The Executive Office and Derry City & Strabane District Council.