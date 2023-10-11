Creggan march probe: Man arrested in Derry released
A 38 year-old man arrested in Derry on Tuesday as part of a police probe into events surrounding a parade in Creggan has been released.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that the man has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Ballymagroarty area on Tuesday in an operation that police said was part of an ‘investigation into offences surrounding an un-notified parade in Creggan on April 10’.