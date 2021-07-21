Creggan native Emma McGinley chosen to replace Tina Burke as Sinn Féin Moor ward Derry & Strabane Councillor

New Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley.

Emma McGinley was selected tonight to replace Creggan Councillor and local community worker Tina Burke, who is stepping down from her role on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Speaking after her selection this evening, Emma McGinley said: “I was born and reared in Creggan and I have a real passion for the community and people who live across the entire Moor area.

“I want to make a difference to people’s lives and carry on the hard work of Tina Burke, who has been a first-class representative.

“I’m looking forward to working with council colleagues and others for the benefit of everyone in the community.”

Colr. McGinley added: “This is a new challenge for me. There are huge opportunities ahead of us and I’m excited to get stuck in to deliver more and better housing and more facilities.