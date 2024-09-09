Young people from Creggan Enterprises’ Lifehack Journeys project participated in a charity awareness and engagement day with Foyle Search and Rescue at their base in Prehen as part of the Journeys Programme Day of Action on September 4.

The event ran alongside ongoing fundraising efforts by the young people, and these efforts will continue into the new year before the proceeds are presented to the life-saving charity in January.

The event saw young people take part in discussions about some of the issues facing their age group and wider community and how these issues influenced and directed the work of the charity.

During the visit, the group also learned how the organisation originated and currently operates (i.e. providing a river patrol and rescue service for one of the fastest flowing rivers in Europe) and how the community could offer support through volunteering and fundraising. Lifehack participants also learned valuable lessons in water-safety, cold water-shock and where to signpost if they came across someone suffering.

The young people were given a tour of the base and tried out some of the life-saving equipment, developing their understanding of what it takes to save a life by completing some life-ring throw training. Finally, the group enjoyed a tour of the boats and jet skis used to operate on the Foyle. Participants learned invaluable skills that they can use to support their local community whilst also promoting awareness of the work and impact of Foyle Search and Rescue.

The visit gave young people a unique opportunity to ask questions to the volunteers and learn about the different roles, challenges and rewards of being involved with the charity.

Project co-ordinator Richard McRory said: “An integral component of the Lifehack Journeys project is for young people to engage in social actions, and in year one the plan is to raise awareness of key issues that affect the lives of young people.

“Some of the participants have highlighted their fears and concerns around the prevalence of poor mental health and high rates of suicide among young people in Derry.

“They have had conversations about the existing support that is available to them and the importance of all the services that work in this space. One of the key services that stood out in these conversations was Foyle Search and Rescue – particularly for the commitment and bravery ordinary people show to keep others safe and save lives.

“The young people subsequently chose to engage with FS&R for their Day of Action and undertook a process of fundraising over the summer. Young people were thoroughly inspired by this visit and the work of the charity and are planning to further raise awareness through a series of vlogs that will be made available on Lifehack social media accounts in the near future.”

Creggan Enterprises’ Lifehack Journeys project aims to support young people aged 16 to 24 to build and develop life skills that promote citizenship, foster good relations, build confidence and resilience and make them more employable.

This four-year project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and is based in the Ráth Mór Centre in Derry.

If you would like further information about the Lifehack Journeys Programme or to get involved contact them on 02871277488, FB @lifehackprojectderry or on X #LifeHackCE

For anyone in distress, the NI the Lifeline helpline is 0808 808 8000; The Samaritans line is 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123; and Childline is 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk. The Papyrus hopeline is available at 0800 0684141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]

Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808; or ring The Samaritans on 116-123.