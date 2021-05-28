Crisis Intervention Service protest called off after 11th hour funding secured

The protest had been due to take place in the city centre and was set up following warnings that without investment the vital Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) would have to close in a fortnight’s time.

However Health Minister Robin Swann intervened and provided another batch of funding to keep the crucial service going for another six months.

While politicians from across the political spectrum welcomed the short-term funding rescue package from the Minister - the second he has provided in the past year - many have warned that a long term solution to secure the future the service must now be pursued as a matter of urgency.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) was set up several years ago after a long campaign by families, campaigners and local organisations to help people experiencing a mental health crisis.