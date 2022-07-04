‘Cross to Cross’ guided walk organised to help save St. Mura’s Cross

Those taking part can enjoy the spectacular views from the top of Gollan Hill in Fahan and support the work to conserve St Mura’s 1,400 year-old Cross on Sunday, July 17.

Fahan Heritage Group have organised a ‘From Cross to Cross’ guided walk from St Mura’s Cross in Fahan old graveyard to the cross on top of Gollan Hill. The event starts at The Rectory (Dorrian’s) at 2.30 pm and finishes there with a barbecue after the walk back down.

An ideal opportunity to learn the history of St Mura’s Cross, the ongoing work to conserve it, and who came to place the cross on the summit of Gollan Hill in 1980 and why?

The cross at the top of Gollan Hill.

Tickets available on the day Euro 10 per family and this includes a burger and a drink at the BBQ.

Everyone is welcome to join the walk at The Rectory or anywhere along the route up Church Bray.

By supporting this event you will help to Save St Mura’s Cross, enjoy a panoramic view over Lough Swilly and meet the neighbours.