Cullen’s Funfair back in time for Easter 2022 at Ebrington in Derry
Firm favourite Cullen’s Funfair returns to Derry this Friday for a 10-day run over the Easter holidays.
By Brendan McDaid
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:43 am
New rides will be arriving while familiar popular attractions will also be returning at Ebrington.
Among the new attractions is one ride that takes you 80 foot up in the air and a Helter Skelter crazy slide, to name but a few.
There will also be a range of stalls and fun games as well as food stands and facilities.
Cullen’s FunFair opens from 6pm to 10pm this Friday evening, April 15, and will be open from 2pm for the remainder of the run.
The fair runs through to Sunday April 24.