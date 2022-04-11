Cullen’s Funfair back in time for Easter 2022 at Ebrington in Derry

New rides will be arriving while familiar popular attractions will also be returning at Ebrington.

Among the new attractions is one ride that takes you 80 foot up in the air and a Helter Skelter crazy slide, to name but a few.

There will also be a range of stalls and fun games as well as food stands and facilities.

Visitors enjoy the thrill of the Sizzler ride at Cullen’s Amusements, in Ebrington during a previous fair. DER2038GS – 041

Cullen’s FunFair opens from 6pm to 10pm this Friday evening, April 15, and will be open from 2pm for the remainder of the run.

The fair runs through to Sunday April 24.