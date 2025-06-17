Culmore Principal Clare McMenamin expresses disappointment over rejection of Integrated bid and pledges commitment to inclusive growth

The staff and community of Culmore Primary School have expressed disappointment over Paul Givan’s decision to reject its bid for Integrated status.

However, principal Clare McMenamin said the historic primary remains committed to inclusive growth in Derry city’s most northerly urban settlement.

Last week the Education Minister issued a ‘do not approve’ decision in relation to a Development Proposal to ‘transform to Controlled Integrated Status, with effect from September 1, 2025 or as soon as possible thereafter’.

In a statement issued to the ‘Journal’ the school said this was not the outcome they had hoped for.

Culmore Primary School Principal Clare McMenamin

But the school leadership has pledged its commitment to continuing to provide a welcoming, inclusive, and high-quality education for all children.

This ethos, it said, was as strong as ever.

Culmore will continue to be ‘a vibrant school that celebrates diversity and embraces pupils from all cultural and religious backgrounds’, the school said.

Ms. McMenamin said: “We are proud of the inclusive environment we have built and will continue to grow as a school that reflects the future of Northern Ireland—diverse, respectful, and united.

"Culmore Primary School remains committed to maintaining smaller-than-average class sizes, which allow for more personalised learning and greater attention to each child’s needs.

"We offer a rich, flexible learning environment where children are both supported and challenged according to their individual stage of development. These settings foster independence, peer learning, and a strong sense of community among pupils.”

Culmore Primary was opened by The Honourable The Irish Society in 1867.

Almost two years ago 90 per cent of parents at the historic school voted in favour of a move to transition to Controlled Integrated status.