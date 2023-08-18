Cultúrlann marking 10 years since Derry City of Culture with Féile le Chéile

A star-studded line up of Flook, Lí Ban, and Áirc Damhsa will take centre stage in the Cultúrlann’s intimate city-centre venue on Great James Street for concerts throughout the festival. An open session will be led by traditional musicians during a Cóisir Tí (House Party) throughout Culture Night. Workshops will be available for learners.

Siubhán Nic Amhlaoibh, Director of Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, said: “Féile le Chéile, meaning ‘A Festival Together’ in Irish, will be a fantastic weekend of music, language and culture which celebrates the vibrant traditional music scene in Derry and the North West. This year is particularly special as it marks 50 years since the establishment of Comhaltas in Derry, and 10 years since Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was held in Derry. Through the weekend, we'll bring a plethora of talented musicians, who are keen to bring us on a journey through vibrant musical landscapes, to our stage in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, and we'll also remember the giants of traditional music in Derry who have left a strong legacy of talented young musicians in their wake."