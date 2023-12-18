Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin launches volunteer scheme for Irish Language enthusiasts in Derry

Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin are recruiting volunteers

The initiative aims to engage fluent Irish speakers in the local community, providing them with the opportunity to contribute to events while further strengthening their language skills. Volunteers will play a crucial role in stewarding events, extending a warm welcome to visitors, and assisting with various activities organized by Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

In the initial recruitment round, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin is seeking volunteers with a high level of fluency in the Irish language—individuals who are confident in holding conversations in Irish. The organization plans to expand its volunteer base to include individuals at beginner and intermediate language levels in the future. Training and support will be provided to help them build and enhance their proficiency in the Irish language.

Volunteers will have the exclusive opportunity to attend events such as the IMBOLC music and arts festival and Seachtain na Gaeilge, experiencing the rich cultural offerings while contributing to their success.

Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin hosts a variety of arts, cultural, and creative events, all based around the Irish language.

Participating volunteers can expect to boost their confidence in the Irish language, expand their networks, gain invaluable work experience within an arts organization, and make a positive impact on the local language community.

Interested individuals can apply by filling out the application form available at Application Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_WNCAHrpk1f5cup9fisVzCYhKn_kfFD-MzuY5bsf239djkA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0L_yBmNcXuHc-pTYbFfVQiRz6UfRgVajfgdrF6Pcud4CH_zNXUprCmTBs . No specific qualifications are required, but a high level of spoken Irish is essential.

For further information or inquiries, contact Siubhan at [email protected].

