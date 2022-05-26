Cutting edge tech levels playing field for NW musicians

Ten musicians gather to prepare for an upcoming show entitled, ‘Zoom Time’, at the Millennium Forum as part of the Walled City Music Festival.

The group Acoustronic is comprised of musicians with and without disabilities who use cutting edge technology, alongside traditional musical instruments, to compose and perform original music.

I’ve been directing the Acoustronic ensemble for over eight years now and, while many things have changed - including the advancements and accessibility of technology - one thing has remained constant: the creativity and talent of Acoustronic is unrivaled.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acoustronic will premiere 'Zoom Time' at Millennium Forum on June 24.

Inclusive Creativity is a concept I devised in collaboration with key partners, such as Share Music Sweden and Walled City Music, which aims to level the playing field in performance and composition for disabled musicians by developing new technologies and methodologies for their use.

As a musician and composer, I experience first-hand the very real difference this makes to artists and audiences and, as a Professor and Associate Dean for Research at Ulster University, I see how our research in this field continues to drive forward innovation and ensures inclusive opportunities in music making.

Ulster University’s longstanding commitment to the arts and creative industries was recognised recently in us being ranked joint first in the UK for world-leading research impact in music, drama, dance, performing arts, film and screen studies.

Each week at Magee, we are experiencing this research made real. Music may not be the first thing that comes to mind when people think of academic research, but it’s hugely rewarding and influential in pioneering opportunities for creativity to enrich the lives of so many – on stage or in the audience.

Acoustronic was formed in 2015 and, over the past few years, the group have performed their original compositions in high profile venues in Lisbon, London, Dublin and, here, in Derry.

Acoustronic’s latest project, ‘Zoom Time’, will premiere with the Ulster Orchestra at the Millennium Forum in Derry on June 24 as part of the Walled City Music Festival.

Zoom Time is a 20-minute piece for digital instruments and orchestra which has been composed during the COVID-19 pandemic and relates to the experiences of the Acoustronic musicians in that period.

For tickets, check out www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/walled-city-festival/