Da Vinci’s owner lodges application for new orangery at Derry bar and hotel complex as part of wider £2.5m upgrade

Da Vinci’s is forging ahead with plans for a new orangery at its hotel and bar complex in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month Da Vinci’s owners said they planned to carry out a major renovation to be completed by Autumn 2026.

A planning application has now been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council providing fresh details of the proposed orangery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will be carried out under the guidance of RPP architects, if approved by the DC&SDC Planning Committee.

Da Vinci’s is forging ahead with plans for a new orangery at its hotel and bar complex in Derry.

Documents submitted in support of the application show the new conservatory will extend eastward towards the Da Vinci’s car park.

The new extension will replace a smoking area currently located at the bar.

The orangery plans are part of a wider £2.5m upgrade due to commence in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include 38 guest rooms being fully redesigned to meet 4 star standards.

A planning application has now been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council providing fresh details of the proposed orangery.

The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the refurbishment.

Announcing the plans last month Cecil Doherty, Managing Director, said: “Da Vinci’s Hotel is a property of remarkable heritage and untapped potential.

"This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter - not only for the hotel, but for our growing presence in Northwest hospitality sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our goal is to restore Da Vinci’s to its former grandeur, while creating something truly special for both Derry and our international guests.”

Documents submitted in support of the application show the new conservatory will extend eastward towards the Da Vinci’s car park.

He added: “The ambitious plans for Da Vinci’s will help us go even further in showcasing the best in authentic Northwest hospitality – which is particularly important as international travel into the city continues to grow. We’re very much looking forward to showing off the results of the refurbishment when it is complete.”