Daily Million player in Donegal wins top prize of €1million

This marks the eighth top prize win in the Daily Millions games so far this year and the 13th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s ( May 16) 9pm draw were: 18, 25, 28, 31, 33, 37 and the bonus was 16

The National Lottery is set to reveal the winning store at a celebratory event in Co. Donegal on Friday morning. Daily Million players in Co. Donegal are urged to check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the €1 million prize. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to claim their prize.

A Daily Milion player in Donegal has won one million euro.

So far this year, eight National Lottery players have scooped top prizes across the Daily Millions and Plus games. This latest win in Donegal is the fourth time a player has scooped the Daily Million top prize worth €1Million so far this year following wins in Kerry, Dublin and Tipperary.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This latest winner from Donegal is the 13th National Lottery millionaire of 2023 and the 4th millionaire made through the Daily Millions game so far this year. We’re encouraging all our Daily Million players in Donegal to check their tickets carefully, and if they are the winner, sign the back of the ticket, and make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.