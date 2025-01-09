Daly's Bar head and beard shave for Foyle Hospice

By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Very well done to Bimbo Boyle, Paul Young and Kieran Bradley, Daly's Bar & Bistro who are pictured presenting a cheque for £2,200 to Foyle Hospice Community Fundraiser, Ailbhe McDaid.

The donation presented this week is the proceeds from Bimbo's recent head and beard shave.

Foyle Hospice provides nine bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

Related topics:Paul Young

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice