Daly's Bar head and beard shave for Foyle Hospice
Very well done to Bimbo Boyle, Paul Young and Kieran Bradley, Daly's Bar & Bistro who are pictured presenting a cheque for £2,200 to Foyle Hospice Community Fundraiser, Ailbhe McDaid.
The donation presented this week is the proceeds from Bimbo's recent head and beard shave.
Foyle Hospice provides nine bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).
