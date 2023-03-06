Panti Bliss (aka Rory O' Neill) became the sixth celebrity to leave Dancing with the Stars as the competition reached the quarter final stages.After the final results Panti said: "I’m very sad and everything, but Brooke is like a niece to me, my best friend, I love her with all my heart. Denys is everything. I love this man so much.”Also, two former Dancing with the Stars champions made a glorious return to the dance floor. Jake Carter, winner of series two and Lottie Ryan who waltzed away with the glitterball after the series four grand final, joined the celebrities for the ultimate dance showdown as the team dances created new challenges for the celebrity dancers and their partners this week.The show began with a traditional Tango from singer Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowiński after they received the first perfect score of the series for last week’s dance. They danced to Escala’s track Libertango.Judge Loraine Barry said: "You set the scene for tonight - so intense. A lot of chorography. Slows and quicks but added syncopations. More exciting and more intense. The middle section it was intriguing. Now you’re arm was too straight. But very powerful start to the quarter final.”Arthur Gourounlian added: “They say it takes two to Tango and that was a tango. The way you work your feet. A partner dance. You have to use your whole body was doing tango. You proved you should be here tonight.”Brian Redmond said: “ Nicely choreographed tango. A wise move. Covered a lot of ground. Very fiery in context. Loraine was right about your right arm. Your legs, in tango the legs are part of the characterisation. You did that so well. Brought an extra fiery element to an already fiery tango.”Brooke and Robert scored 28 from the judges.2FM Presenter Carl Mullan, who has strong Derry connections, and Emily Barker brought Charleston to the dancefloor. This fun performance was danced to Bills by LunchMoney Lewis.Brian said: “If there was ever a dance that suited someone’s personality. Power, speed athleticism, the power for those lifts Your best dance so far. Well done and a bit like the table, you smashed it.”Loraine added: “Wardrobe have said you have a mounting bill for the shoes, how many pairs of shoes have you gone through now? (eight). You worked hard. Those swivels, the kicks. The lindy hop was so so good. The energy was so good. Emily, that bicycle lift!”Arthur said: “I am so happy you survived the table! How do you top Gangnam Style? With Charleston. Looked liked you were running a marathon. We all know the energy Emily Barker brings to each dance and tonight you matched that energy.”Carl and Emily scored 28 from the judges.Next it was the turn of Derry singer and actor Damian McGinty who danced an elegant Foxtrot to Don’t Let The Lights Go Out by Panic! At The Disco.Loraine said: "In foxtrot it’s very important to have a good frame. You had that. The connection you have in the centre of the body with Kylee. Even when apart from each other, you had such a connection through your eyes and body. I really thought this was a dark and dreamy foxtrot.”Arthur said: “That opening was so mysterious. You attacked that with so much poise and finesse. When I see you dance, you definitely made the right decision to join the show.”Brian added: “The competition is getting so tough. You’ve been at the top but I don’t think tonight was your night. A clunkiness to some of the movements. Top line still immaculate. Just a bit of a shame about some of the footwork.”Damian and Kylee scored 25 from the judges. TV Presenter and entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk scored 30 from the judges and comedian and actor Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan scored 23 from the judges.After a break, it was time for the Team Dances. The 12 dancers were split into two teams of three couples and each team welcomed a former champion to lead them onto the dancefloor.Team one was led by team captain Jake Carter and his partner Karen Byrne, winners of the series in 2018. They danced with Panti and Denys, Damian and Kylee and Brooke and Robert. Their team name was the Handclap Hustlers as they danced to HandClap by Fitz and the Tantrums.