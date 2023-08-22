Danny Quigley swims River Foyle in just 7 hours - next stage is Lough Foyle
Danny is swimming from Lifford to Kinnego Bay to celebrate the lives of people who have died by suicide, remembering how they lived instead of how they died.
Danny entered the water on Monday, shortly after midday, and swam in the direction of Derry until the tide turned. He began his swim again just after midnight on Tuesday morning and swam the remainder of the River Foyle until he reached the Lough. The people of Derry lined the river and shone torches from the Craigavon Bridge to show Danny their support during this difficult challenge. His overall swim time was seven hours and 18 minutes. Danny will now swim from Culmore to Redcastle, Redcastle to Greencastle and then on to Kinnego Bay. He is expected to finish the swim on Wednesday.
Follow Danny’s progress on his Facebook page. Donate to the fundraiser here: https://gofund.me/2b38562d
Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.
Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House free on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808 - a free 24/7 text service; Ring Samaritans 24/7 on freephone number 116-123.