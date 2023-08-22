Danny Quigley swims River Foyle in just 7 hours - next stage is Lough Foyle

Danny entered the water on Monday, shortly after midday, and swam in the direction of Derry until the tide turned. He began his swim again just after midnight on Tuesday morning and swam the remainder of the River Foyle until he reached the Lough. The people of Derry lined the river and shone torches from the Craigavon Bridge to show Danny their support during this difficult challenge. His overall swim time was seven hours and 18 minutes. Danny will now swim from Culmore to Redcastle, Redcastle to Greencastle and then on to Kinnego Bay. He is expected to finish the swim on Wednesday.