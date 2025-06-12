Date confirmed for Derry Ulsterbus services return to Foyle Street station as Metro evening services to change

Translink has announced that Ulsterbus services will be returning to Foyle Street Bus Station later this month with changes to Foyle Metro planned as well following the conclusion of the road works.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of services had been temporarily moved to the adjacent Peace Park car park to facilitate road works which have now concluded along Foyle Street.

Ulsterbus rural services and Foyle Metro 6a and 6b services will return to Foyle Street Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Metro city services will also return to operate from Foyle Street (outside the bus station) until 7pm each evening, from when they will move to operate from inside the bus station.

Foyle Metro.

Translink’s Northern Area Manager Sarah Simpson said: “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to Foyle Street Bus Station and thank them for their support during these major NI Water utility works in the city.

“We have taken the opportunity to review our evening services and will be bringing Foyle Metro services into the depot after 7pm so passengers can benefit from the facilities at station.

“Foyle Metro consistently achieves a 97% passenger satisfaction rating, and we are confident that the restoration of services to their former stops, and to Foyle Street Bus Station in the evening, will be welcomed by our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be changes to some timings as we move the services back into Foyle Street bus station and we advise our customers to check their journey times before they travel on the Translink Journey Planner App, website www.translink.co.uk or 02890 666630.”

Ulsterbus services at Foyle Street depot.

A programme of works to upgrade wastewater infrastructure on Foyle Street has been ongoing since last August. The NI Water works necessitated the closure of Foyle Street to traffic while pedestrians routes were kept open.

Over the last nine months, BSG has worked to install 400m of dedicated stormwater (rainwater) sewer and new foul sewer - to separate this section of the combined system - as well as 170m of new watermain.

Over 50 connections to properties on Foyle Street were also undertaken to modernise the water and wastewater network in this part of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £4.2m project will, said NI Water, ‘bring about environmental benefits – including reduced risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area – and will help support localised development in the short term.’