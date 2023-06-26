Pat Devine was an SDLP councillor and Mayor of Derry for the year 1978-1979 and died on Thursday, May 18 aged 95. Mayor Logue paid tribute to his dedicated work over the years he served on Council and for his commitment to the people of Derry. Mr Devine’s daughter, Elizabeth O’Reilly read a poem dedicated to her late father at the reception.

The poem reads:

“Good night God bless sleep well tonight

Family and friends of the late Councillor, Pat Devine pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue, at a reception in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

How precious are those words

I still can hear him speck an to me

And his music undisturbed

My Life is over now he said

The Mayor, Patricia Logue pictured with some of the family of the late Councillor, Pat Devine during Wednesday’s reception in his memory at the Guildhall. Front from left are Katrina, Liz, Sheena and Freda. At back are Eddie, Frankie and Anthony. Missing from photo are Paddy and Pauline.

As he gently took my hand

I looked at him but couldn't speak

yet we both could understand

Thank Good for all the time we got

special moments will never forget

Thank God for conversations

And thank God for no regrets

Good night track bless you Mr Devine

God saw your tired eyes

He quietly took you up

To join your sweetheart Mrs Devine.

Thank you for the quality time

you gave me through the years

Thank you for the lessons learnt

And even for the tears”

The unconditional love you gave

I'll cherish all my life

Thank you for your wisdom

And all the great advice

Mum left this world three years ago

And we were not prepared

We watched dad’s heart break in two

Many tears with him we shared

Every night he prayed so hard

for God to take him home

Back to mum’s loving arms

To where he once belonged

A scholar and a gentleman

A father and much, much more

Such a wealth of knowledge

Like I'd never seen before

Dad loved this town of Derry

so proud to call it home

He sacrificed so much for it

Sometimes standing on his own

He fought for basic human rights

His fight was honest and fair

If someone had a problem

my dad was always there

His courage tock my breath away

of that I'm very proud

And that's what made him special