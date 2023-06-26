Daughter of Pat Devine pens beautiful poem remembering her Derry dad
Pat Devine was an SDLP councillor and Mayor of Derry for the year 1978-1979 and died on Thursday, May 18 aged 95. Mayor Logue paid tribute to his dedicated work over the years he served on Council and for his commitment to the people of Derry. Mr Devine’s daughter, Elizabeth O’Reilly read a poem dedicated to her late father at the reception.
The poem reads:
“Good night God bless sleep well tonight
How precious are those words
I still can hear him speck an to me
And his music undisturbed
My Life is over now he said
As he gently took my hand
I looked at him but couldn't speak
yet we both could understand
Thank Good for all the time we got
special moments will never forget
Thank God for conversations
And thank God for no regrets
Good night track bless you Mr Devine
God saw your tired eyes
He quietly took you up
To join your sweetheart Mrs Devine.
Thank you for the quality time
you gave me through the years
Thank you for the lessons learnt
And even for the tears”
The unconditional love you gave
I'll cherish all my life
Thank you for your wisdom
And all the great advice
Mum left this world three years ago
And we were not prepared
We watched dad’s heart break in two
Many tears with him we shared
Every night he prayed so hard
for God to take him home
Back to mum’s loving arms
To where he once belonged
A scholar and a gentleman
A father and much, much more
Such a wealth of knowledge
Like I'd never seen before
Dad loved this town of Derry
so proud to call it home
He sacrificed so much for it
Sometimes standing on his own
He fought for basic human rights
His fight was honest and fair
If someone had a problem
my dad was always there
His courage tock my breath away
of that I'm very proud
And that's what made him special
He stared out from the crowd.