Dave Duggan reflects on a life in the arts in Journeywork, a creative life

It was the Spring of 1991 and I was writing short talks for BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster.

I was also in Waterloo Square in Derry, making Toxic Theatre street-stunts in opposition to Du Pont’s plans to build a waste incinerator.

The radio short talks were successful. A strand started in Irish, then a longer strand in English flourished. A pile of rejection letters for short stories was building.

I was working a job-share in Bookworm Bookshop with Diane Traynor. We had two young children and a mortgage. Diane got teaching hours at the Tech.

The BBC paid, but it wasn’t much. We had fat time and thin money. A pattern of mixed self-employment settled, until writing became the core activity. Plays for stage, radio and screen came, followed by novels, and now by a collection of essays.

Journeywork, a creative life by Dave Duggan (Nerve Centre, 2024) remembers the way work, family, leisure, and medical matters dovetailed into one another. I answer the question above: He’s a writer, engaged with matters of the moment and the place, making art, using imagination, words and actions.

Why write these essays now? There is no better time than now. The essays cover my work, my travels, my family life and my public life. They shape as an arc, starting with my first writings in a hospital and pointing towards endings in another hospital.

I wasn’t using a mobility scooter when I started. I am now. How did that happen? Various medical occurrences provide beats that move the book along. I wrestled with impulses and ideas, trying to find forms to meld with markets, where readers and audiences might give attention. All the while rearing kids, keeping a house and maintaining a relationship.

Novels, plays, screenplays, radio drama, blog posts – I don’t favour one over the other. They are all of a piece. Each form acts as a vessel into which I pour urges, desires, emotions and opinions as imagined realities, in the well-worn practice of the artist making a show of themselves.

Because the ‘local is universal’, my work is rooted firmly in Derry, then reaches everywhere. My stage-play Denizen opened in the foyer of the Rathmor Centre, then it toured across Afghanistan. I wrote the short film Dance Lexie Dance, which headed to the Oscars in Los Angeles. I wrote lyrics for a song by Eamon Friel that was covered by a Japanese grunge band. People from far and wide have read my novels.

It’s not surprising that my novel Oak and Stone (Merdog Books, 2019) is a police procedural. I read crime novels, mainly the work of Elmore Leonard, Sara Paretsky and Brian McGilloway. And I watch crime shows on tv, currently The Gone, RTÉ’s mountain mystery and Crá, a police procedural set in Donegal on TG4 and BBC, in Irish with subtitles.

I write in Irish. The language has become an emblem of self-worth. That’s cool. I write in Irish for the pleasure of it and to reach audiences and readers. Essay Six in Journeywork, A Spailpín in Two Languages, recounts my experience.

I’m a writer engaged with matters of the moment and the place, as covered in Essay Eight, Ink and Politics. My work explores the human condition today, in the world close to me.

Dave Duggan, with Seamus McLaughlin of McLaughlin's Hardware, Fiona McGonagle (producer) and actors Gary Crossan and Sorcha Shanahan, ahead of the performance of his work, 'McLaughlin's 100' in 2013.

That’s why the streets of the city feature and the river has a central role in many works. The park near where I live breathes energy into it, especially in conversations with a producer about a play set in an imagined here and now, a future with people ravaged by global warming.

I am hopeful for the future practice of artists locally. People make art in spite of circumstances. The Basic Income for the Arts (BIA) in the Republic provides a weekly stipend of €325 to artists. Might such a scheme cross the border? The presence of the actors’ union Equity is a boon to actors working here.

I admire the work of artists who persist in making work in the city. I’m proud to be one of them.

Journeywork, a creative life by Dave Duggan is published by Nerve Centre. It is available in Little Acorns Bookstore, other bookshops, on-line and directly from the publisher.