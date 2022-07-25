David Trimble: John and Pat Hume Foundation’s ‘deep sadness’ upon learning of former UUP leader’s death

Dr Sean Farren, on behalf of John & Pat Hume Foundation said: “It is with deep sadness that the John & Pat Hume Foundation has learnt of Lord David Trimble’s death. David Trimble demonstrated genuine and courageous leadership during the negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement 24 years ago. The defining image of the Referendum campaign that followed was the picture of David Trimble, Bono and John Hume together on the stage at the YES gig in the Waterfront Hall, this symbolised hope for the future and a new beginning for everyone. His leadership was fully acknowledged by the award of the Nobel Peace Prize along with John Hume in 1998.”