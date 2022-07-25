David Trimble: John and Pat Hume Foundation’s ‘deep sadness’ upon learning of former UUP leader’s death

Dr Sean Farren, on behalf of John & Pat Hume Foundation said: “It is with deep sadness that the John & Pat Hume Foundation has learnt of Lord David Trimble’s death. David Trimble demonstrated genuine and courageous leadership during the negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement 24 years ago. The defining image of the Referendum campaign that followed was the picture of David Trimble, Bono and John Hume together on the stage at the YES gig in the Waterfront Hall, this symbolised hope for the future and a new beginning for everyone. His leadership was fully acknowledged by the award of the Nobel Peace Prize along with John Hume in 1998.”
Dr Séan Farren added: “I was privileged to serve in the 1999-2002 Executive led by David and Seamus Mallon. David’s courage was once again manifest in his decision to allow that Executive to be formed notwithstanding opposition from some quarters. Along with Seamus Mallon, David Trimble was determined that we should demonstrate that political reconciliation could be achieved and that by working together make Northern Ireland and Ireland as a whole a better place for all. My thoughts are with his wife Daphne, his son Nicholas and the wider family. May he rest in peace.”