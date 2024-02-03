Death of a man in Limavady being investigated say PSNI
The PSNI has said that detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male in Limavady on Friday night, February 2.
No details have been made public as yet, with further updates expected later.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”