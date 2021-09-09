Death of Derry parish priest and former teacher Father Aidan Mullan

Fr Aidan Mullan pictured back in 2018 at The House in the Wells. DER3218GS061

In a statement posted by St Columba’s Long Tower parish on their Facebook page, they stated: “It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that we announce the death of our Parish Priest, Fr Aidan Mullan.

“An Omagh man, Fr Aidan attended the Christian Brothers School there before attending St Columb’s College, Derry, as a boarder. He was ordained a Priest in 1976.

“He was a man gifted with a fine intellect which he employed generously throughout his life in the service of others, first serving as a Maths teacher at St Columb’s College before later going on to be Vice Principal.

“A strong advocate of Catholic education, he chaired the Diocese of Derry CCMS board for a number of years.

“Serving as a diocesan priest he ministered to the Glendermott, Dungiven, and Three Patrons Parishes. In September 2016 Fr Aidan was appointed as the new administrator of the Long Tower Parish, a position to which he devoted the rest of his life with great warmth, zeal and giftedness, as his overseeing of the recent refurbishment of the Long Tower Church makes manifestly clear.

“We mourn his loss as a man and priest of outstanding integrity who lived the Gospel values each day with faith, compassion and love.