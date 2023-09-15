DEEDS ‘One Stop Shop’ on Dementia at Derry shopping centre
The event is being held to raise awareness to the services that are available in the Derry and Strabane area and over 13 stands will be available on the day including DEEDS, Age and Dementia Friendly Derry and Strabane District Council, the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia NI, Praxis Floating Support, Carers Support WHSCT, Learning Disability and Dementia Nurse; E-Care Well (UU), Falls Prevention, CARE Project, Gable and the Millennium Forum’s Access Programme for Dementia.
The Old Library Trust’s Sinead Devine (DEEDS Co-ordinator) has called on all out there to come along and engage in the two-hours one stop shop.
“We have had tremendous support from many organisations this year to help mark World Alzheimer’s Day and we will even have our city and district’s Mayor, Patricia Logue coming along to open proceedings. The council recently passed a unanimous motion to support dementia awareness training for council staff so it great to see Patricia highlighting the One Stop Shop for Dementia Information.
"People will get an opportunity to talk to experienced staff and ask questions pertinent to their own personal situations. Maybe you have noticed a loved one with memory issues. Or have a loved one with a recent diagnosis and need to know what support is out there. Maybe you are caring for someone with dementia and need support for yourself. This is an ideal opportunity to see what services are available to you and your loved one. Similar events have proved to positive in the past and helpful to all who’ve taken part. Simply turn up on the day and we will be delighted to help you.
"We’ve just had a call that the Older People’s Commissioner Eddie Lynch also hopes to drop in at Foyleside after his own event ‘Tackling Ageism and Ageist Attitudes’."
The event will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 11am-1pm and DEEDS are inviting everyone to attend. For further information; contact Sinead on 02871 373870 during working hours, Monday-Friday.