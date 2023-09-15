MARKING WORLD ALZHEIMER'S DAY. . . . .Kathleen McNaught, Older Adults and DEEDS Support Worker and Sinead Devine, Older Adults and DEEDS Coordinator, Old Library Trust, Creggan, Derry pictured at Foyleside Shopping Centre to promote next Thursday's 'One Stop Shop for Information on Dementia' which will be held in the centre. The event will run from 11-1pm and with over sixteen stalls of information on the day, all are invited to come along. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The event is being held to raise awareness to the services that are available in the Derry and Strabane area and over 13 stands will be available on the day including DEEDS, Age and Dementia Friendly Derry and Strabane District Council, the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia NI, Praxis Floating Support, Carers Support WHSCT, Learning Disability and Dementia Nurse; E-Care Well (UU), Falls Prevention, CARE Project, Gable and the Millennium Forum’s Access Programme for Dementia.

The Old Library Trust’s Sinead Devine (DEEDS Co-ordinator) has called on all out there to come along and engage in the two-hours one stop shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had tremendous support from many organisations this year to help mark World Alzheimer’s Day and we will even have our city and district’s Mayor, Patricia Logue coming along to open proceedings. The council recently passed a unanimous motion to support dementia awareness training for council staff so it great to see Patricia highlighting the One Stop Shop for Dementia Information.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"People will get an opportunity to talk to experienced staff and ask questions pertinent to their own personal situations. Maybe you have noticed a loved one with memory issues. Or have a loved one with a recent diagnosis and need to know what support is out there. Maybe you are caring for someone with dementia and need support for yourself. This is an ideal opportunity to see what services are available to you and your loved one. Similar events have proved to positive in the past and helpful to all who’ve taken part. Simply turn up on the day and we will be delighted to help you.

"We’ve just had a call that the Older People’s Commissioner Eddie Lynch also hopes to drop in at Foyleside after his own event ‘Tackling Ageism and Ageist Attitudes’."