DEEDs support worker says dementia wristband will ‘save lives’ with more people set to develop condition in coming decades

A frontline support worker striving to empower people with dementia says a new wristband initiative being rolled out in the Western Trust will save lives.

Wendy McLaughlin, from DEEDS (Dementia engaged and empowered in Derry and Strabane), said: “This is a lifeline. This is amazing. This is going to save so many lives and we can't thank you enough for bringing it to our door.”

Ms. McLaughlin was speaking at the official launch of the new Dementia Wristband programme in the Guildhall.

The scheme is a partnership with the Western Trust, Age Concern Causeway, the Public Health Agency, the Derry GP Federation and local community and voluntary organisations that support people living with Alzheimer’s and their families.

DEEDS staff and members Mick Canny, Wendy McLaughlin, Leonard Mills Kathleen McNaught and Gerard McGill at the launch of the ‘Scan the Band’ Dementia Safeguarding Scheme in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney

The brainchild of Mandy Corr, of Age Concern Causeway, the new system provides citizens with wristbands emblazoned with a discreet QR code. Once scanned the viewer is informed the wearer has dementia and is provided with contact details for their loved ones.

Ms. Corr explained: “This initiative represents a significant step forward in protecting and supporting individuals in our community living with dementia.

"One of the most frequent anxieties that our clients have expressed to us is becoming disoriented or lost when they are out on a walk. These wristbands offer a vital layer of security and peace of mind.

"This simple message can be the difference between a frightening ordeal or swift return to a safe home, avoiding unnecessary distress and not involving the police, minimising time spent away from loved ones.”

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr with representatives of the Western Trust, Age Concern Causeway, the Public Health Agency, Derry GP Federation, DEEDS and service users at the launch of the Age Concern Causeway Dementia Wristband initiative at the Guildhall.

Ms. McLaughlin, DEEDs support worker at the Old Library Trust, attended the launch with DEED members Mick Canny, Leonard Mills and Gerard McGill.

“We can't wait to get this rolled out,” she said.

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr described the work of those involved in supporting citizens living with dementia as ‘deeply, deeply inspiring.'

“Dementia is not just a medical condition,” she said. “It touches hearts, it touches the entire community, and homes.

Dr Ryan Power, Bayview Medical Pracrice, Majella Magee, Western Trust, Valerie Devine, WHSCT, Mandy Corr, Age Concern Causeway, Lee Verner , Principal Social Worker, WHSCT, and the Rev Judi McGaffin at the launch of the ‘Scan the Band’ Dementia Safeguarding Scheme in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney

"It brings challenges, not only to those who are living with it, but also to their families, their carers, neighbours and to all of us in society.

“While it can bring fear and uncertainty, today we are choosing to take real positive action. We are choosing to care and we are choosing hope.”

Colr. Seenoi-Barr said the wristband programme looks simple but is going to have a profound impact.

She spoke of her own personal experiences of the condition.

Majella Magee, Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Mandy Corr,

“We care enough to create a community where everyone, no matter their age, no matter their ability or condition, feels safe, feels seen and feels supported. That's what I love about this.

“This isn't just a launch for me. As someone who actually had a mother-in-law with dementia I would have loved this to be there at that time.”

Majella Magee is the Dementia Service Improvement Lead at the Western Trust.

She said WHSCT is committed to working with councils and community and voluntary groups like DEEDs in order to improve supports and to educate and raise awareness about Alzheimer’s.

"We can't do it alone. We have only limited resources. We really value working in partnership but also we like to hear the views and feedback from people living with dementia and their carers.

"It's really important that they are part of all our services moving forward. We are always striving towards making things better for people living with dementia because as you know there will be more and more people living with this.”

Majella Magee, Dementia Service Improvement Lead - Community, Community and Older People’s Services at the Western Trust

Ms. Corr concurred: “We are all aware that we live in an ageing population and it is imperative that we all proactively put measures in place to cut down the barriers and stigmas associated with dementia.

“Raising awareness among children and encouraging open discussions about dementia is crucial. It allows people to ask questions, gain knowledge and break down misconceptions.”

Ms. Corr said that listening to the lived experiences of people with dementia was ‘fundamental’.

Rev. Judi McGaffin, Non-Executive Director at the Western Trust, said she was particularly struck by an observation made by Howard Cook, from Age Concern, at the launch.

"I met Howard earlier on for the first time and Howard said something that I will take away from this which I will remember forever - ‘when you meet a person with dementia you have only ever met one person with dementia’.

"That's is something I don't think I really understood. It's such an important thing for us all to remember,” she said.

Like Ms. Corr and Ms. Magee, Rev. McGaffin acknowledged that demographics meant more and more people were going to have experiences of dementia in the decades to come.

“We know that the number of people in NI with dementia is growing and continuing to grow and we hope that they feel that this is another way that they can have a voice and we want to be their voice and hear their voice,” she said.

The scheme will be promoted on public transport, hospitals, GP surgeries, community facilities and social media platforms. Free wristbands will be distributed by GP social workers, dementia navigators and voluntary and community organisations.

Ryan Power, dementia lead at the Derry GP Federation, described it as a great initiative that has already yielded positive results elsewhere including the Northern Trust where it was launched last year.

"Patients with dementia, families who have people with dementia in them are some of the most vulnerable and precious in our community and it's a frequently underfunded service.

"They don't get enough resources. So this is a start. It's something that helps. It's something that helps [people living with dementia] remain independent, valued members of our community.

"It gives them more independence, and makes it easier for people to be found in those times of crisis that can be some of the most distressing times for the patients and the families,” said Dr. Power.

Request a wristband at www.ageconcerncauseway.org or call 08000113846.