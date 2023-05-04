The Old Library Trust DEEDS (Dementia Engaged & empowered in Derry and Strabane) Project is organising the conference, which takes place on Tuesday, May 16 in the City Hotel in Derry at 9.30am.

This conference will celebrate the first phase of the DEEDS project itself, launch the new phase of work and introduce their new training and education programme.

It is aimed at carers and families of those with dementia, professionals working in the field of older adults and dementia and those local community, statutory organisations and businesses who are looking to learn more about how they can and should support people with dementia when in their company.

Entertainer Micky Doherty leads the sing-song at Wednesday’s DEEDS Halloween Tea Party.

The DEEDS project, which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, offers a wide range of programmes for people living with early-stage dementia and their families (carers) living in the Derry and Strabane District Council area.

The project operates across six sites: Hillcrest Trust, Caw Nelson Drive Action Group, Shantallow Community Centre, Learmount Community Centre in Park, Strabane & District Caring Services and the Old Library Trust in Creggan. The aim of the project is to keep people living with dementia well for longer in their own community.

DEEDS social and activity groups offer opportunities to meet and build new friendships or renew old ones as well as activities for cognitive stimulation and to support movement and mobility in a fun and inclusive way. There is also a focus on connecting to the community for dementia friendly events such as cinema days and dinner dances.

DEEDS support families with signposting and their free four-week Carers Education Course which runs quarterly for family members caring for someone living with dementia at home. There is a new monthly Carers Drop-In Group as well as other self-care and well-being courses for carers throughout the year.

George McGowan.

Sinead Devine, Deeds Co-ordinator said: “The Deeds Team are so excited with their preparations for the conference and to be sharing their work over the past four years as well as launching our new training programme. Our members are also busy in their social groups preparing a small surprise for attendees and Mellow DEEDS, our choir are practicing their singing to share on the day."

DEEDS will launch the new elements of their programme such as support for those awiaitng a dementia diagosis and their Training and Education for the community. An immersive experiential module where participants get to walk in the shoes of someone living with dementia is also available.