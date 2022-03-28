Deep sadness as popular Derry priest and Donegal native Fr Paddy O’Kane passes away

The late Fr Paddy O'Kane.

In a statement issued via the Derry Diocese / St Eugene’s Cathedral, it was confirmed that Donegal native Fr Paddy has passed away.

They said: “It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that we inform you of the death the death of Fr Paddy O’Kane, PP Holy Family Parish, Ballymagroarty.

“We extend our sympathies to his family and to his colleagues throughout the Diocese of Derry.”

Fr Paddy, a native of Culdaff in Inishowen, served the parishes of Moville, St Eugene’s Cathedral, Melmount and Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.

“He was a very gracious and gifted person and we will all have special memories of him.

“He had a great love of poetry and literature. We are the better for his kindness, his humour and his wisdom. We give thanks for the many ways he has touched our lives. Please remember him and his family in your prayers.

“May he rest in peace.”

The Parish of the Three Patrons was also among the first to pay their respects.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the sudden death of Fr Paddy O’Kane, PP Holy Family Parish, Ballymagroarty.

“Fr Paddy was well loved and respected near and far for his loving and wholehearted dedication to his priestly ministry and pastoral care to so many people, especially in times of trouble and great suffering.

“We will miss his words of wisdom, kind heart and good humour.

“May the Lord reward his good and faithful service and bring him the perfect peace he longed for.”