Fr Mullan, a priest who served across the diocese including in Limavady, Galliagh, Omagh and latterly in Drumquin, passed away peacefully overnight.

In a groundbreaking gesture at the height of the Troubles in 1984 Fr Kevin Mullan and Rev David Armstrong shook hands outside their churches in Limavady. The subsequent hostility towards Rev Armstrong from some factions would see him leave the parish but the Christmas Day act of fellowship would make headlines around the world. Fr Mullan was also highly respected for his ministry and compassion following the Omagh bombing in 1998.

He was also a highly respected figure among cultural, artistic and sporting circles in Derry, Tyrone and beyond.

The late Father Kevin Mullan.

The Derry Feis Committee in a statement said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the passing of Fr Kevin Mullan on Saturday.

A former secretary of the institution, Fr Kevin until his passing was still chairperson of the institution and had as ever paid his customary visit to the feis just a few short weeks ago at Easter.

His association with the feis began in the early 1970s when as a recently ordained priest at St Patrick's in Pennyburn he was asked to take over the reigns from the late Fr Willie McGaughey. His qualifications for the post of feis secretary came as a result of his own participation in the feis as an Irish dancer.

Feis Registrar Ursula Clifford described the news of Fr Mullan's death as "heartbreaking".

Fr Kevin Mullan, pictured at the centenary Feis Dhoire Cholmcille in 2022 with Feis Committee Members Colette Craig, Aisling Bonner and Ursula Clifford.

"My own mother, Sibeal Sharkey, was like a second mother to him. I'm heartbroken. He had a great passion for the dancing at the feis and keeping it going as well as organising the rest of the disciplines."

Feis Secretary, Aisling Bonner added: "Fr Kevin was instrumental in keeping Feis Dhoire Cholmcille alive through some very dark days in this city and his love for it never diminished even when his clerical duties saw him move to Drumquin which was close to his native town of Omagh.

"On behalf of the Committee of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille I want to express our sincere condolences to Fr Kevin's family circle, his clerical colleagues and his wide circle of friends. To say that his experience, knowledge and wisdom is relation to the feis will be greatly missed, is a vast understatement."

St Columba's Church Omagh said that people across Omagh and beyond will be saddened to learn of the death of Fr Kevin Mullan.

2013: The Mayor of Limavady, Councillor Gerry Mullan welcoming Rev David Armstrong and Fr. Kevin Mullan to the Mayor's Parlour.

In a statement posted on social media a spokesperson said: “This community, and wider area, mattered enormously to Fr Kevin and he touched and enriched the lives of countless people. His commitment to peace and partnership was demonstrated by his regular presence at events across the area and his faithfulness to the Omagh Churches Forum.

“We, at St Columba's Church Omagh , assure his family and all who will miss him most of our sympathies and prayers.”

Fr Mullan was chairman of West Tyrone Feis. In a statement, a Feis spokesperson said: “As Chairman, Fr Kevin has been an integral part of the promotion, facilitating and delivery of the West Tyrone Feis festivities for many years, A role he lead with pride and dedication.

“He thoroughly enjoyed calling in to every section of the Feis, always encouraging and congratulating participants.

“He was loved and respected by everyone who met him.

“As our very dear friend he has always been there with pastoral care and spiritual guidance.

“Our hearts are very heavy today but we know Fr Kevin’s spirit will be at the heart of the West Tyrone Feis and he will be remembered always.

Rest in eternal peace Fr Kevin.”

Drumquin GAA meanwhile posyed their condolences and said as a mark of respect all club activities have been suspended until after the funeral.